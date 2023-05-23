VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The 30th Medical Group held its first-ever Tier Two Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course in March, enhancing the skills of its medical readiness personnel during potential combat situations.
Led by U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessica Meade, 30th Medical Group Aerospace and Operational Medicine flight commander, 21 medical group members with backgrounds in logistics, lab, radiology, dental, and mental health, completed the 40-hour course, which included classroom and hands-on skills, as well as written tests.
"The phases range from checking a wounded person's condition and returning fire in 'Care Under Fire,' to 'Tactical Evacuation Care' which involves getting the wounded to safety and a higher level of care,” explained Meade. “Tier 2 skills also focus on controlling massive hemorrhage, maintaining the airway, and rapid assessment in battlefield situations.”