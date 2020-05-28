30th Space Wing Command Post keeps the information flowing

While activities across the globe have seemingly come to a halt, the opposite is true for the members of the 30th Space Wing Command Post. During times of crisis, information is key. To enable the mission, the 30th SW Command Post has expanded their operations to keep information flowing.
The main mission of the Command Post is to receive and process emergency action messages, which are used to posture the base and the people assigned to it, and to track any incidents or events happening on Vandenberg Air Force Base.
“On a daily basis, we provide the installation status to higher headquarters and relay higher headquarters messages and directives down to the installation,” said Master Sgt. Ashley Proper, 30th SW Command Post superintendent. “Additionally, we support all transient aircraft that use our runway, inbound distinguished visitors, and any after-hours requests for information or support.”
On top of their normal operations, the 30th SW Command Post has taken on the responsibility of creating daily situation reports for the U.S. Air and Space Forces that detail the status of Vandenberg AFB and the response the base is taking towards COVID-19.
“We work in conjunction with the Crisis Action Team, Medical Control Center and Emergency Operations Center to ensure we are providing the most accurate information to the installation and service commanders,” said Proper. “Additionally, we receive operational orders from the U.S. Northern Command commander and taskers from the Air Force Crisis Action Team through the USSF command center to distribute to the various organizations on the installation.”
While continuing to receive and distribute information, the team has had to be especially
“It takes major multitasking skills to accomplish all of the tasks in a minimal amount of time while maintaining efficiency and accuracy,” said Airman 1st Class Austin Lorenzo, 30th Space Wing Command Post junior emergency actions controller. “The team has done a great job of learning and adapting while following guidelines and being socially conscious.”
Due to the nature of the Command Post mission and to support physical distancing requirements during COVID-19, the team has broken into three shifts. With only two members on each shift and the additional taskers they are charged with, the need arose for added processes and procedures.
To ensure each shift and controller team has consistent and the most up-to-date information, the team has developed a robust shift changeover, continuity binder and shift checklist.
“Tasks and information change daily, sometimes hourly,” said Proper. “The team has adapted and overcome in an ever-changing situation, taking pride in their daily duties, while taking on even more tasks and responsibilities.”
Despite these challenges, the 30th SW Command Post team continues to push forward, executing the mission and finding innovative ways to tackle the ever-changing duty requirements.
