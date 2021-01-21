390th ECS Captain becomes first Airman to graduate from Navy Weapon School

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron “Brutus” Tindall, 390th Electronic Combat Squadron EA-18G weapons officer, poses with naval aircrew and electronic warfare officers Oct. 29, 2020, at the Point Mugu Naval Air Station. Tindall is the first Airman to graduate from the Navy’s Airborne Electronic Attack weapons school, making him a subject matter expert in AEA and the EA-18G Growler.