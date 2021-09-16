U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amanda Salazar, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, facilitates discussion for Women, Peace, and Security seminar Aug. 24, 2021, at Centro de Entrenamiento de Operaciones de Paz (CEOPAZ), El Salvador. Twenty-eight military members of El Salvador’s Air Force, Army and Navy participated in a week-long course covering Women, Peace and Security efforts.