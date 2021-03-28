64th AEG provides vaccination support to FEMA in Michigan

Following a year of many organizational transitions, the hard-working personnel support team assigned to Space Operations Command (SpOC)-West recently earned two 2020 SpOC awards and will now move on to compete at the Air Force level. On March 3, SpOC headquarters announced that Maj. Richard Hart, director of SpOC-West Manpower and Personnel, won the Force Support Field Grade Officer award, and the SpOC-West Commander Support Staff (CSS) won the A1 Special Recognition Team Award for staff-level support.