Tech. Sgt. Justin Goad poses with his family during a family photo. As an active-duty security forces training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Goad can list Airman, father, husband and caregiver as a few of the roles he cherishes most. It was not until Justin’s wife, retired Master Sgt. Lisa Goad, sought treatment for her PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, that he reconsidered how to better support her and the Airmen that he mentors each day.