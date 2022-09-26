Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky.
Brothers Sam and Ilan Blau and their family drove from Los Angeles to witness history in the making.
The family parked along West Ocean Avenue and was joined by hundreds of other spectators holding up cameras, cell phones and binoculars to capture live footage of the NROL-91 "West Coast Farewell" mission.
ULA for a final time carried a national security payload to orbit from a West Coast launchpad. The rocket is designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.
With sunny skies and clear visibility the Delta IV Heavy rocket lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 6 and flew southward, leaving behind a stream of silvery vapor until it could no longer be seen with the naked eye.
According to DeVika Stalling, president/CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, the Blau family was part of a notable influx of visitors staying in town for Saturday's launch.
"I estimate the financial impact was great within the Lompoc Valley as the Chamber of Commerce received numerous calls for referrals for local hotels, additional sights to see, as well as dining options within the city," Stalling said.
"Vandenberg Space Force Base, through its launches, always serves as a great economic boost, bringing people from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the launches that some of us locals have become accustomed to."
On the city's eastside, a group of residents at Lompoc's Comprehensive Care Center accompanied by staff witnessed the launch from the facility's parking lot, facing westward.
Bing Waldsmith from western Massachusetts, who was visiting her brother, Roy Thomassen, a newer resident of of the center, said they were well prepared for the event.
Guiding her brother's wheelchair, Waldsmith explained that they had set a timer to ensure arrival 10 minutes prior to liftoff.
"It was really something to see history," Waldsmith said. "We're pretty stoked."
She explained that a fascination with man in space started in their youth.
"Our uncle taught the original 13 astronauts orbital mechanics — and he taught at the University of Michigan. Growing up, I remember he had flags that had been to the moon; he had things signed by the astronauts. He had so much memorabilia."
Waldsmith recalled space being "such a big thing back in the '60s," when TVs were wheeled into the classroom so students could watch the launches.
"We were always kind of hooked on it," she said. "I just love it."
Joan Thonack, a temporary resident at the center, shielded her eyes and looked into the sky, flanked by her great-grandchildren Brielle Smith, 8, and Adriano Thonack, 10.
Prior to Saturday, Thonack had never experienced a launch, and described the event as "exciting!"
A little history
Though several launches are scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg in the coming years, the Delta IV Heavy will not be one of them.
The NROL-91 mission marked the ninth Delta IV launch from Vandenberg and the fifth and final heavy variant from the Central Coast.
The Delta IV mission is part of the overarching national security program which provides intelligence data to the United States’ senior policy makers, the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, according to officials.
“The Delta IV Heavy has proven to be an integral part of the NRO’s history, helping us build the architecture for the world’s best space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance,” said NRO Director Dr. Chris Scolese in a post-launch statement.
“As our agency and the aerospace industry continue to innovate and evolve, we will explore new vehicles for launching payloads even more efficiently and effectively, with even greater capacity, agility, speed, and resilience.
"We are excited about the new technologies and partnerships that will define our next chapter,” Scolese said.
Since 1961, NRO has endeavored to shape the U.S. space-based intelligence collection that to this day continues to develop with boldness and ingenuity, agency officials said.
On April 17, the agency celebrated the successful launch and delivery of the NROL-85 — a national security spy satellite. The mission was the first of its kind, reusing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster that had two month earlier successfully delivered the NROL-87 mission into orbit.
The agency has two remaining Delta IV Heavy launches procured under the Launch Vehicle Production Services contract that are projected to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in 2023 and 2024, officials said.
The contract is managed by the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Assured Access to Space.
“The NRO has a long history of success with these rockets, and we appreciate the work the team at Vandenberg Space Force Base has done to get our payloads into orbit,” said Col. Chad Davis, NRO’s director of the Office of Space Launch.
“We are also grateful for our enduring partnership with Space Launch Delta 30 and the Space Systems Command — their expertise and commitment to our mission help ensure we have the capability necessary to collect and deliver critical data to our customers.”