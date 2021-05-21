Several F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, sit on the ramp for AGILE FLAG 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2021. Air Combat Command developed the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.