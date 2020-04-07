Adapt and overcome; 30th SFS protects VAFB amidst pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a means to help “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of COVID-19, the 30th Security Forces Squadron has increased their security procedures in accordance with the base health protection measures to keep, not only themselves, but the members of Vandenberg Air Force Base, safe during the pandemic.

The members of the 30th SFS, as well as other base personnel, are following health preventive measures and are continuing training to maintain mission readiness.

“In regards to COVID-19, the biggest threat to members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron, is the potential to come in contact with the virus when working at the gates,” said Maj. Keil Luber, 30th SFS director of operations. “In order to decrease risk and exposure, we have implemented preventative measures to keep Airmen and members entering the installation safe, while helping flatten the curve.”

With the recent change to Health Protection Condition C, defenders are no longer physically handling forms of identification from members as they come through the gate. The Airmen guarding the gates will inform approaching personnel to show the front of their ID, where the defender will verify the photo and then ask them to turn it over to be scanned with the Defense Biometric Identification System.