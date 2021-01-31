AFMS operations during Gulf War: Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Just six days after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, Aug. 8, 1990, the Air Force Medical Service began its largest deployment since the Vietnam War.

In August and September 1990, the Air Force placed the first in-theater U.S. medical facilities capable of both surgery and chemical decontamination. The first Air Force medical teams arrived in the Arabian Peninsula two days after the combat units. These teams were the main source of medical support to all American military forces until the second week in September 1990.

23rd Tactical Hospital The 23rd Tactical Hospital out of England Air Force Base, La., is shown during Operation Desert Storm. Just six days after Iraq's invasion of …

The overall Desert Shield medical deployment was much faster than during the Vietnam War, even though 175 more hospital beds were deployed during Desert Shield (925 versus 750). Air transportable clinics and hospitals were the key to rapid mobility. The clinics deployed immediately with their flying squadrons. The first squadron medical elements and air transportable clinics left the U.S. Aug. 8, 1990, just one day after the first fighter aircraft deployments. The first air transportable hospitals departed Aug. 11 from Shaw, MacDill and Langley Air Force Bases.

In mid-August, because of a shortage of airlift capability, U.S. Central Command directed less-essential support elements to deploy by sealift or airlift several days after their lead combat elements. By late August, the air transportable hospitals began arriving about two weeks after their combat squadrons. By late October, most of the air transportable medical facilities were committed to the operation. In November, the Persian Gulf deployment expanded to include hospitals from 10 contiguous United States air bases.