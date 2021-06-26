JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The Air Force Services Center recently announced the winners of the annual Air Force Art Contest.
The contest ran March 1-31. A team of judges evaluated each entrant’s artwork for impact, creativity, and technical criteria in adult and youth categories.
More than 790 artists submitted more than 1,000 pieces of art using a variety of media.
“The judging for this contest is tough every year because there are so many outstanding entries in every category. It is very hard to select only the top three in each,” said Col. Christopher Parrish, AFSVC commander. “This is a great opportunity for our Air Force family members to show off their artistic creativity and imagination.”
One family is especially proud as their three children each won first Place in the youth categories. They are Morgan (Youth 13-17), Silas (Youth 9-12) and Eason Becker (Youth 6-8) from Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Lt. Col. (Dr.) Francis Becker, dentist and flight commander of the dental clinic at Hill AFB, and wife, Lori, couldn't be more excited for their kids winning the contest and being able to show off their artistic abilities.
“We are thankful for those involved in supporting the art contest. It has been a great way for our kids to channel their creativity,” Lori said.
Morgan was also a winner in the 2019 Air Force Art contest.
“With my art, there were times when I felt like giving up, but I continued to stick with it,” Morgan said. “I think that my determination not only made me a stronger person, but also a better artist.”
The Air Force Art Contest winners are:
Adult Accomplished
First Place: Melissa Hodge, Keesler AFB, Miss., “Time and Tide” acrylic painting
Second Place: Isaac Denton, Fairchild AFB, Wash., “SSgt Adam Erickson” graphite
Third Place: Elora McCutcheon, Grand Forks AFB, N.D., “Battle, The Battle Buddy” oil painting
Adult Novice
First Place: Tony Rodriguez, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., “Nai” graphite
Second Place: Erin Shaffner, MacDill AFB, Fla., “Memento Mori” graphite
Third Place: Lauren Sutton, Eglin AFB, Fla., “Lil Anne” colored pencil
Youth Ages 13-17
First Place: Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Male Red-Breasted Merganser in Winter” acrylic painting
Second Place: Alyssa Housley, Scott AFB, Ill., “Sugar Rush” colored pencil
Third Place: Daveney Overton, Yokota Air Base, Japan, “Chocolate Dipped Strawberry” colored pencil
Youth Ages 9-12
First Place: Silas Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Animal Instinct” watercolor
Second Place: Grace O’Neill, MacDill AFB, Fla., “Mirror Symmetry Self Portrait” colored pencil
Third Place: Bella Dollar, Robins AFB, Ga., “Bzzz Bella” markers
Youth Ages 6-8
First Place: Eason Becker, Hill AFB, Utah, “Eisley Smiles” colored pencil
Second Place: Derek Reyna, Hurlburt Field, Fla., “Island Sunset” pastel painting
Third Place: Evelina Erickson, Scott AFB, Ill., “Self Portrait” mixed media
Winners in each category received $500, $400 and $300 gift cards for first, second and third place, respectively.
The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. Visit here to view the winning images and the other submissions.
Entries for the upcoming Air Force Photo Contest can be submitted July 1-31. The AFSVC will release more information and rules soon.