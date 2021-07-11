U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino, Air Force Installation Contracting Center commander, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, commander of Mission and Installation Contracting Command, listen as a team explains their processes to work through an exercise scenario during the Joint Force Contracting Exercise between the two branches, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 24, 2021. More than 90 personnel from Wright-Patt and other installations such as Fort Hood, Texas, Shaw AFB, South Carolina, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas were involved in the planning, evaluation, and participation of the joint exercise.