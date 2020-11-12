Air Force gives family fresh start after COVID-19 crushes private business

The Jimenez family decided to join the Air Force as a team following difficult circumstances during COVID-19. Richard, second from the left, had started a small business in 2019 and was doing well. During the pandemic he lost all his clients and was forced to shutter his business. The family collectively decided the Air Force was the solution to regain stability. Tech. Sgt. Jeffry Stamm, enlisted accessions recruiter with the 314th Recruiting Squadron, Hatboro, Pennsylvania, helped assure the family the Air Force had the benefits and family atmosphere they desired.