Air Force Recruiting unveils Tuskegee Airmen paint scheme for Indy 500, NASCAR races

Air Force Recruiting Service and their partners at Richard Petty Motorsports and Ed Carpenter Racing introduced their newest paint scheme to honor the Tuskegee Airmen for the 2021 race season, April 20, 2021. The paint scheme is inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen’s P-51 Mustang used during World War II. The iconic red tail and the red and yellow stripes on the nose of the aircraft are prominent on the cars. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. Pilots, navigators, maintainers, bombardiers, instructors and support staff all trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala. The Tuskegee Airmen flew more than 15,000 sorties during World War II in Europe and North Africa.