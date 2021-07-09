The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is testing a mobile app designed to centralize and streamline the subletting of short-term slots at military child development centers this summer. The app, called Kinderspot, earned first place at the 2020 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo. To design a tool that would benefit military families, AFIMSC partnered with Oddball and worked closely with the Air Force Services Center to shape the app and processes to align with other child and youth program priorities and efforts.