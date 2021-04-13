You have permission to edit this article.
Air Force Youth Programs accepting applications for summer Virtual Aviation Camp
Applications are open for this year’s Air Force Youth Programs’ Virtual Teen Aviation Camp. Applications are due no later than April 14.

The virtual camp, held in partnership with Air Force Aero Clubs, is June 14-25 and offers an introduction to the field of aviation and opportunities for careers and leadership roles within the Air Force and Space Force.

Designed by Air Force Youth Programs and managed by the Air Force Services Center, the camp helps upcoming high school students determine if a career in aviation or attendance at the U.S. Air Force Academy are paths they would like to pursue. Offering a variety of experiences and challenges for participants, camp attendees will learn the basic principles of general aviation and explore various career possibilities, as well as getting a peek into Air Force Aero Clubs.

While applicants for the traditional Teen Aviation Camp, normally hosted at the academy, vie for 36 positions in the camp, today’s virtual format can expand to 170 participants, allowing youth programs to deliver the opportunity to more teens and serve a variety of time zones.

Applicants must currently be in high school and not previously attended the virtual or in-person teen aviation camps. Eligible applicants include dependents of: Air Force active-duty military; Air Force Reserve; Air National Guard; Department of Defense civilian employees assigned to or working on an Air Force installation or Air Force-led joint base; and on a space-available basis, Air Force retirees.

The PDF application must be submitted by a parent or guardian no later than April 14 APRI through the AF Camps workflow box at AFSVC.SVPY.Camps@us.af.mil.

For more information on youth programs and camps offered, visit the Department of the Air Force Child and Youth Programs website.

