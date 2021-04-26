Air University Press soliciting for DoD, DAF Arctic Strategy journal articles

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- In support of the Department of Defense and Department of the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy, Air University Press is soliciting journal articles to support the growing national security interests and requirements for operating in the Arctic region.
Products could be historical cases with applied lessons for the future, lessons-learned from ongoing initiatives, or suggestions for future constructs. Length may vary and specific submission requirements can be found on the Air and Space Power Journal and Strategic Studies Quarterly webpages.
Any questions or proposals for larger projects may be submitted to the Director, Air University Press via email at AirUniversityPress@au.af.edu.
The DoD’s desired end-state for the Arctic is a secure and stable region in which U.S. national security interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is defended, and nations work cooperatively to address shared challenges. For more information on the DoD’s Arctic Strategy, click here.
The DAF Arctic Strategy fully supports the 2018 National Defense Strategy and implements the 2019 DoD Arctic Strategy embracing the DoD’s desired Arctic end-state and outlines the department's unique role and optimizes Air Force and Space Force capabilities for the region. For more information on the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy, click here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!