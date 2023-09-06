A routine test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place Wednesday at 1:26 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base, in a successful demonstration of the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces.

“The U.S. nuclear enterprise is the cornerstone of security for the freedom of the American people and our allies around the world,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. “This test launch sends a visible message of deterrence on behalf of our joint forces and global partners, and I couldn’t be prouder of the professionalism of the Airmen and Guardians who comprise this mission.”

Equipped with three test re-entry vehicles, the ICBM reportedly traveled close to 4,200 miles southwest of California to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

