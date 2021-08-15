A team of Airmen load an airdrop bundle of medical supplies onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 25, 2021. Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard worked together to provide lifesaving assistance to a Soldier after the individual sustained an injury while at sea on an Army Watercraft System during Exercise Forager 21.