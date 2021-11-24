Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors at Allan Hancock Stadium Nov. 13, 2021, in Santa Maria. The Honor Guard presented the colors for the start of the military appreciation game between the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs and the Bakersfield College Renegades.
Colton Theaker, a kicker for the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, pose for a photo Nov. 13, 2021, Santa Maria. Theaker presented a gift for Vandenberg Space Force Base to DeLucy.
(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)
Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, speaks to the Allan Hancock College football team Nov. 13, 2021, Santa Maria. DeLucy delivered a pre-game motivational speech to the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs encouraging them to win the game.
(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)
Contributed
(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)
(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)