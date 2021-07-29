U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Bivins, the NCO in charge of training for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Bivins cleared more than 115,000 square feet of land for ordnance and aircraft wreckage during a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission in early spring, 2021.