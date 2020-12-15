Annual DoD Housing Survey underway for tenant feedback

The Department of the Air Force is asking tenants of privatized and government-owned housing to share their experiences and opinions of the programs via the DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey beginning Dec. 8. The survey, administered by CEL & Associates, Inc., will be made available through an email link to all Vandenberg AFB residents between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, who will have until Jan. 22 to submit their assessments. For questions or more information about the DoD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, contact Vandenberg’s housing office at 805-606-3434 or email to 30ces.ceih@us.af.mil.