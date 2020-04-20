Basic training airmen arrive at VAFB under new COVID-19 rules

Airmen from basic military training arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 17 from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Each airman went through a 14-day quarantine process in Texas and was flown to California via a C-17 military transport aircraft.

Typically, U.S. Air Force members leaving training travel on commercial aircraft to get to their technical school locations, including VAFB.

However, under current COVID-19 circumstances, the airmen are flown on military aircraft to designated bases and transported to their tech school locations by bus.

Among those greeting the airmen was Chief Master Sgt. Darryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief.

