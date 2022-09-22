Booming and Competitive: Vandneberg Hosts 2nd Annual Assured Access to Space Industry Days Forum

Mark D. Bontrager, Technical Director, Space Systems Command, gives a brief during the Assured Access to Space Industry Days Forum at Vandenberg Space Force Base Sept. 15. 

 Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A new, exciting age in Space has begun, with established companies such as NASA, SpaceX, and the United Launch Alliance staking their claim in the space launch industry. And in this new age, comes competition, with companies emerging through the woodworks to throw their hat into the ring.

On September 15 and 16, Vandenberg Space Force Base held the second annual Assured Access to Space (AATS) Industry Days Forum where senior military leaders, intelligence officials, government leaders, academia, and launch service and solution providers gathered in-person and virtually to discuss activities and policies that will bolster the development of the space domain.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devon T. Christensen, chief of range policy and integration, spoke on who attended the forum, and what they can bring to the table.

 

