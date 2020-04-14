Cal Guard Space Operators support COVID-19 food bank mission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Staff Sgt. Brandon Tinges became a space operator for the California Air National Guard’s 216th Space Control Squadron, cabbages were the furthest thing from his mind.

On April 2, Tinges and five of his fellow space operators reported to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria, and went to work sorting cabbages, pears and other produce. They packaged bags of food, loaded them onto trucks and vans and delivered them to lower-income families and the elderly in Santa Maria and surrounding communities.

Their food bank mission was part of the California National Guard’s COVID-19 response. On March 17, at the request of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Cal Guard activated resources to provide manpower to food banks, and medical support to civilian agencies, as part of a statewide humanitarian mission.

Around 1,000 Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been activated to support food banks throughout California and have packaged and delivered millions of pounds of food to vulnerable populations. The space operators from the 216th were activated to support this effort.

“We’re 24/7 prepared to respond to missions like this,” said Tinges, who is a solar salesman on the civilian side and lives in Clovis.