Central Coast group submits bid to headquarter US Space Command at Vandenberg AFB

With U.S. military officials still mulling where to establish a permanent headquarters for the recently reactivated U.S. Space Command, a wide-ranging group of community members, civic leaders and organizations has formally made the case for Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The bid to bring the command to VAFB was formally submitted Wednesday to the Air Force. It was supported by REACH, an economic impact organization that focuses on the Central Coast, as well as several elected officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for vice president; Sen. Dianne Feinstein; Congressman Salud Carbajal; and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

The field of candidates is expected to be narrowed by November, with a short list of finalists moving on for further evaluation. A final decision is tentatively planned for early 2021.

The U.S. Space Command headquarters, which is being temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, is expected to be operational in about six years.

Andrew Hackleman, the vice president of strategy for REACH and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, pointed to detailed data that REACH compiled on the region’s workforce, infrastructure, space-related entities and other attributes that were used to develop the bid for VAFB’s selection. To compile that data, REACH convened a team that included representatives from local government, chambers of commerce, education and the military.