Royal Canadian Air Force Sergeant Michael Fuller (center), an operations flight chief with the 18th Space Control Squadron, displays the citation to accompany his Chief of the Defence Staff Commendation award with his fellow Canadian exchange officers, Lt. Col. Justin Boileau (left) and Warrant Officer David Panth (right), at the front-gate sign of Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 15, 2021. Fuller received the award, which recognizes deeds or activities performed beyond the demand of normal duty, for his actions when responding to a local vehicle accident that took place July 14, 2020.