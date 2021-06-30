Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, presents the 2020 Royal Air Force Museum American Foundation Sword of Honor to U.S. Air Force Capt. Katie L. Broyles during a gala event at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, June 2, 2021. Since 2009 the Sword of Honor has been presented to the top performing exchange officers from the U.S Air Force and the British Royal Air Force. The award recognizes excellence in pursuit of aviation and is in keeping with Winston S. Churchill's call in 1946 for a mutual exchange of officers between the U.S. and the British Commonwealth in an effort to further the study of defense needs and weapons technology. The British 2020 Sword of Honor recipient is Royal Air Force Group Caption Andrew Lloyd.