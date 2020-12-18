Change through diversity, inclusion: Little Rock AFB establishes Airmen’s forum

Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander, addresses Airmen at the first official Diversity and Inclusion Airmen’s Forum Charter at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2020. The forum is comprised of Airmen between the ranks of E-2 to E-9, O-1 to O-4, and various levels of Department of Defense civilians in order to provide a well-rounded and full-spectrum experience, both personally and professionally.