Col. Mastalir: Be supportive in these uncertain times

As military professionals, we are trained to focus on the mission, sometimes at the expense of fully embracing the social issues that swirl all around us. However, as social tensions rise, it is more important than ever that we strive to promote a diverse and inclusive culture here at Team Vandenberg. I encourage all of you to reach out to one another, take time to listen to, share with, and learn from one another. No one has all the answers, but having open dialogue is critical to helping us understand and support each other. When individuals reach out to others and engage around challenges, whether professional or personal, it helps everyone know they are valued as an individual in the organization, and this inclusion helps us all cope as we continue to execute the mission.