COVID-19 can’t stop Lab Week

As members at the 30th HCOS continue to provide care amidst the pandemic, they are focused on finding better and timelier ways to assist their patients.

In addition to the daily diagnostic activities, lab techs are at the forefront of implementing new diagnostics and therapies for better patient care. During the pandemic, the 30th HCOS Laboratory team has worked diligently to make sure that members at Vandenberg AFB stay safe and healthy.

According to Capt. Lenita Campbell, Diagnostics and Therapeutics officer in charge, Vandenberg AFB was the first base in the United States Space Force and the second outpatient clinic in the Department of Defense to provide COVID-19 testing. In addition to standard testing, the COVID-19 rapid testing capability, was brought to the 30th Medical Group approximately one week before the start of Lab Week.

“BioFire technology is a game changer,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Rountree, 30th HCOS commander. “Before BioFire, all tests were shipped to one of our DoD reference labs in San Diego, which had a 24- to 72-hour turnaround time. Bringing this new technology to the 30th Medical Group allows us to get results within an hour, which will support operational and healthcare decisions.”