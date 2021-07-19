U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashton Gilbert, a 673d Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers the first of a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force commander, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2021.