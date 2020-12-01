CSAF visits Hill AFB Airmen online

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. told Hill Air Force Base Airmen in a virtual meeting that he wants them to voice their opinions and wants leaders to encourage the sharing of good ideas by asking the right questions in meetings.
Brown and his wife, Sharene, met with Airmen this past week over Zoom to participate in discussions about quality-of-life issues facing them and their families.
“Your feedback is invaluable to me and these forums are where I get a chance to engage with Airmen at all levels about what's on their mind,” Brown said. “Often in my position, folks only want to bring me good news and sometimes I need the bad news to help you fix problems.”
Brown was scheduled to visit Hill AFB for the first time last week since he took office in August but due to COVID-19, postponed the visit and moved part of it online.
“COVID-19 precautions have made in-person engagements with Airmen challenging. However, I’m grateful for the virtual opportunities taken to connect,” Brown tweeted Nov. 18.
Brown also virtually met with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Directorate, which is responsible for modernizing or replacing Minuteman III flight systems, weapon system command and control, and launch systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure.
“I'm excited to see what you’re doing, and excited to spend time with you,” Brown said. “I'm really going to be excited when I get a chance to come out to Hill (AFB) and see some of these things firsthand, and have a chance to engage with Airmen.”
The virtual visits were part of a series the Air Force’s top leader held in the past week to demonstrate his commitment to connecting with Airmen, even when he can’t in person. He also held online meetings with Offutt AFB, Nebraska, and Kirtland AFB, New Mexico.
“These virtual visits provided a great opportunity to ask questions and bring to the table some of the issues affecting our Airmen and their families,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “We look forward to hosting General and Mrs. Brown in person to show them the amazing work being done by our Airmen across Team Hill.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!