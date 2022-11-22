VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) conducted a mission analysis with representatives from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Together, the seven participating countries analyzed the CSpOC’s Mission Essential Tasks List (METLs), which outlines the items critical to maintaining day-to-day operations required to deliver combat relevant space capabilities to combatant commanders and allied partners.

“This is the first time a CSpOC mission analysis has been conducted with allies and mission partners,” said Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Group Captain Julien Greening, CSpOC deputy director. “There was a mission analysis conducted in 2018 when the center was transitioning from a Joint Space Operations Center to the current Combined SpOC, but a lot has changed since then.”

 

0
0
0
0
0