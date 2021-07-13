JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Air Force officials have selected the service’s top enlisted members, naming the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2021.

An Air Force selection board at the Air Force’s Personnel Center considered 35 nominees who represented major commands, direct reporting units, field operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force. The board selected the 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year are (alphabetically, by command of assignment when selected):

Senior Master Sgt. Marcus D. Banks, Pacific Air Forces

Tech. Sgt. Christopher M. Bennett, Air Education and Training Command

Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Bennett, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa

Tech. Sgt. Kelli A. Floyd, Air Combat Command

Staff Sgt. Valerie M. Graw, Air Force Materiel Command

Staff Sgt. Colleen F. Mitchell, Air Force District of Washington

Senior Airman Giovanni Pacheco, Airman Support U.S. Space Force

Staff Sgt. Kristy L. Riley, Air Force Reserve Command

Staff Sgt. Alex M. Sandmann, Air Force Global Strike Command

Senior Master Sgt. Mark R. Schneider II, Air National Guard

Senior Airman Jamonica M. Smith, Air Mobility Command

Master Sgt. Hannah E. Walters, Air Force Special Operations Command

The winners are authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.

