JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Air Force officials have selected the service’s top enlisted members, naming the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2021.
An Air Force selection board at the Air Force’s Personnel Center considered 35 nominees who represented major commands, direct reporting units, field operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force. The board selected the 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.
The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year are (alphabetically, by command of assignment when selected):
Senior Master Sgt. Marcus D. Banks, Pacific Air Forces
Tech. Sgt. Christopher M. Bennett, Air Education and Training Command
Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Bennett, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa
Tech. Sgt. Kelli A. Floyd, Air Combat Command
Staff Sgt. Valerie M. Graw, Air Force Materiel Command
Staff Sgt. Colleen F. Mitchell, Air Force District of Washington
Senior Airman Giovanni Pacheco, Airman Support U.S. Space Force
Staff Sgt. Kristy L. Riley, Air Force Reserve Command
Staff Sgt. Alex M. Sandmann, Air Force Global Strike Command
Senior Master Sgt. Mark R. Schneider II, Air National Guard
Senior Airman Jamonica M. Smith, Air Mobility Command
Master Sgt. Hannah E. Walters, Air Force Special Operations Command
The winners are authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.