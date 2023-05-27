VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — In 1961, NASA created Project Gemini – inspired by the twin stars Castor and Pollux of the third constellation of the Zodiac – resulting in a seismic shift for human space flight by increasing a spacecraft’s capacity from a single astronaut to a two-astronaut crew.

This simple yet monumental addition of creating a team in space led to the U.S. surpassing the Soviet Union by furthering mission endurance of humans and equipment, expanding the capabilities of an astronaut to include spacewalks, and allowing for rendezvousing and docking with another vehicle.

Our space program undoubtedly became more resilient.

0
0
0
0
0