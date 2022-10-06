A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday at 4:29 p.m. carrying 52 Starlink satellites to low orbit after a two-day stand down to launch was called in anticipation of the aerospace company's joint NASA Crew-5 mission at Kennedy Space Center.
The Florida mission, which launched Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST, successfully carried four astronauts into orbit aboard the Dragon Endurance spacecraft propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew is headed to the International Space Station.
Just hours later, SpaceX's mission control turned its attention to the Central Coast, where the two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) carrying a payload of proprietary Starlink satellites.
