A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket lifts from Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2019. The rocket carried a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to launch from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday at 2:53 p.m., in a final mission to be conducted from the West Coast.

The rocket will carry to orbit a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.

“We’re on track to launch another national capability into space," said Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy, program executive officer for Assured Access to Space, the largest organization within Space Systems Command comprised of Space Launch Delta 45, Space Launch Delta 30, and the Launch Enterprise.

