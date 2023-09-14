Firefly Aerospace and Boeing's Millennium Space Systems quietly launched a Firefly Alpha vehicle Thursday evening from Space Launch Complex 2W at Vandenberg Space Force Base, in a reported test flight conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.
The small satellite launcher lifted off at approximately 7:27 p.m., absent any eruption of sound or resulting sonic booms that oftentimes rattle windows and alert area residents to a launch in progress.
The only clear evidence of a launch was the small two-stage launcher streaming across the sky, leaving behind a billowy trail of white vapor in its wake.
Three upcoming launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base are reportedly set to go in July and include a deployment of Starlink satellites and two top secret missions commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense.
'Mission accomplished!': Successful Firefly mission from Vandenberg is first of 'many, many more ahead'
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha 2 rocket into a fog-shrouded sky Saturday at 12:01 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Spectators who gathered across the Central Coast to watch the launch of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites — instead saw it explode midair and debris rain down on nearby areas.