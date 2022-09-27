There is no rest at Vandenberg Space Force Base as a second launch in less than a week is scheduled for lift off Friday morning between 12:01 and 2 a.m. when Firefly Aerospace will send up the "Alpha Flight 2: To The Black," a small satellite launch vehicle.

A backup window is available during the same timeframe on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Firefly Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned vehicle built to carry multiple satellite payloads into orbit — made its first launch attempt from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021 that ended in a midair explosion.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

