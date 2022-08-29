Firefly Aerospace is set to launch its Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites into orbit — from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 11, a year after its first attempt ended in a midair explosion. 

The explosion, which occurred on Sept. 2, 2021, could be seen for more than 100 miles and sent debris raining down over the Pacific Ocean and areas nearby to Vandenberg 2 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff.

Although last year's overall mission failed, the company did complete a successful first-stage ignition, liftoff, progression to supersonic speed and collection of "a substantial amount of flight data," a spokesperson said. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

