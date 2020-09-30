Flags mark Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, VAFB community members set up a Flags For the Fallen Memorial.
The 660 flags were set up to represent the lives of those lost to suicide. On average 22 members are lost each day, and 660 throughout an entire month.
Members who may need assistance can reach out to the resources below:
- 24/7 Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255
- Military & Family Life Couseling: 805-710-5988
- VAFB Mental Health Clinic: 805-606-8217
- RealWarriors.net
