080723 Spacex launch 1.jpg

The fog proved to be no match for SpaceX Monday night as the agency successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Contributed

The fog proved to be no match for SpaceX Monday night as the agency successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

"Congratulations to #TeamV and SpaceX on reaching an extraordinary milestone last night!" Vandenberg officials posted to social media in celebration of the aerospace agency's 19th such mission this year from the West Coast.

According to base officials, the mission matched Team Vandenberg's "impressive 2022 launch cadence."

080723 Spacex launch 2.jpg

A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Monday night into thick foggy skies leaving a trail of defused light.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0