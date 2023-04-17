Friday's launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was anything but typical — it transported a portion of the cremated remains, or DNA, of 106 individuals, each contained in a small metal capsule, some no larger than a battery coin cell or a tube of lip balm.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pushed off minutes before midnight at 11:48 p.m. on the special rideshare mission that successfully carried 50 payloads to low-Earth polar orbit including microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers, as well as orbital transfer vehicles containing spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.
Among the payloads was a spacecraft belonging to SpaceFlight Industries, a launch and in-space transportation services provider which hosted the Excelsior Flight carrying the remains.
According to Pazia Schonfeld, a spokeswoman for Celestis, Inc. — a Texas-based company that conducts memorial spaceflight services including Friday's Excelsior Flight — the precious cargo is expected to orbit the Earth and eventually reenter the atmosphere, "harmlessly blazing like a shooting star in final tribute."
The company said its Earth Orbit Service missions are always respectfully engineered to avoid creating orbital debris.
"The Excelsior Flight will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere when the Falcon 9 second stage re-enters, as our payload is attached to the Maverick Space Endor 2 module on the second stage of Falcon 9," explained Charles M. Chafer, co-founder and CEO of Celestis. "We are not yet certain when the stage will re-enter and burn up."
Among those honored aboard the Excelsior Flight is Army veteran Romeo Francis Howe, a former Compton resident, whose family chose to honor him and his legacy with a flight that’s out of this world.
According to Celestis, Inc., Howe was also remembered for his love for aviation that began at a young age, which he transferred into a private pilot’s license at the age of 17.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Howe enlisted in the military, completed a tour in Vietnam with the Army, and became an air traffic controller in 1970 that continued until 1981.
Before returning to his passion of aviation and becoming a consultant for several environmental projects for surrounding Southern California airports, Howe spent 20 years in the private sector, having worked as a manufacturing engineer and project manager with NASA Space Shuttle Propulsion Systems.
According to Celestis, Inc., memorial space flight services are often selected by veterans and families of those who served as a way to honor them for their service.
The company has flown with a number of providers including SpaceX, each mission contracted through third-party provider Spaceflight Industries.
Friday's mission marks Celestis' fifth mission from Vandenberg since 2001, its tenth orbital launch, and 23rd overall mission since the company's founding in 1994.
"We are honored to be returning to the Central California Coast and Vandenberg for our fifth mission here after a long hiatus," Chafer said. "It’s a particularly appropriate launch site for our veterans on board as Vandenberg Space Force Base serves the nation in the vanguard of our national defense space operations."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.