Ponder
Buy Now

U.S. Space Force Capt. Victoria Ponder, 2nd Range Operations Squadron flight commander, poses for a photo on Vandenberg Space Force Base Feb. 24. Capt. Ponder entered the military as an Air Force acquisitions officer, but later transferred to the Space Force to pursue a career in space operations. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The road to success isn’t nearly as easy as people make it look. Sometimes the road has yet to be paved by someone who dared to take the leap, to go the extra mile.

U.S. Space Force Capt. Victoria Ponder is blazing that path and lighting it up for young women of color to pursue careers in air and space. In honor of Black History Month, she shared highlights from her military journey and the impact her career has had on raising her two daughters.

Growing up with a submariner father, Ponder was no stranger to military life. Early on, she had dreams of becoming an Air Force officer.

0
0
0
0
0