Gen. Whiting visits VAFB, discusses changes

Virtual training equipment
Capt. Alexander Panek, 533rd Training Squadron assistant flight commander, shows Maj. Gen. Stephan Whiting, United States Space Force deputy commander, how to use new virtual training equipment at the 533rd TRS, Vandenberg Air Force Base July 29. During the visit, Whiting visited various units and learned about new developments for the 30th Space Wing, Combined Force Space Component Command, and 381st Training Group at Vandenberg AFB.
Range of the future
Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Force deputy commander, discusses 30th Space Wing range of the future initiatives with leadership July 29 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During the visit, Whiting visited various units and learned about new developments for the 30th Space Wing, Combined Force Space Component Command, and 381st Training Group at Vandenberg AFB. 
