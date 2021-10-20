A1C Julia Hitter currently works as an emergency actions controller Space Launch Delta 30.
At work, this Hawk receives and processes AFNORTH emergency actions messages and provides information as quickly as possible to ensure the commander and his team are able to make informed decisions, and reports all positive COVID-19 members to HAF.
She is also involved in such emergency responses as power outages, recalls and weather alerts for the installation. She also provides the base status to higher headquarters and relays HHQ messages and directives down to the installation for the mission.
"I joined the Air Force to get some more life experience,” Hitter said.
A1C Julia Hitter grew up in Riverside. When not at work, this Hawk is hanging out with friends or family and working on her degree in journalism.