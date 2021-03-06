Hill AFB participates in Red Flag 21-1

Tactical aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, pose for a photo between two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets before a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 8, 2021. Red Flag prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers and space and cyber operators to support tasks within the same tactical environment as pilots and senior leaders.
U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, in conjunction with the Department of the Air Force’s Chief Architect’s Office, conducted a Combined, Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration in international waters and airspace in and around the Baltic Sea.
A Tyrannosaurus rex replica named “Stan” proudly stands in front of the Google Corporation’s headquarters in California. With his threatening gaze and gaping mouth, he provides a stark contrast to the rest of the campus. Google highlights the extinct apex predator as a sobering reminder innovation is more than just a term – we must ‘innovate or die’.
In an effort to counter the increasing threat posed by enemy drones and other airborne threats, the U.S. Army is making an investment in directed energy prototype technology, with the Tactical High Power Operational Responder, or THOR, system, developed at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, playing a key role.
A crew of 33 E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aviators made history Feb. 19 when the first all-African American flight crew in JSTARS history flew from Robins Air Force Base on a training mission.