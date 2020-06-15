Inspector General directed to independently examine racial disparities in Air Force

In an open letter signed by Barrett and the two service chiefs, the leadership team wrote, “We are listening, and we are taking action. We have directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General to conduct an independent review”.

As part of the review, the IG will widely reach out to Airmen and Space Professionals via interviews, group discussions, targeted and anonymous surveys.

In addition, to better scope this review, the IG has formed a Senior Leader Advisory Group composed of ten African American general officers, ten African American chiefs and four African American senior executive service Airmen. In addition, a number of Airmen from all major commands will be selected to join the IG review team.

While other disparities also need to be reviewed, this phase will focus on African American racial disparities.

“We want to make sure our Air and Space Professionals are able to share their experiences and concerns, and we want to empower them to be a part of the solution. Their voices will be heard and captured for the record. We have a tremendous opportunity here, and we will not waste it,” said Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Air Force Inspector General.