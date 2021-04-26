You have permission to edit this article.
Japan Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff visits Vandenberg Air Force Base

Japan Air Self-Defense Force
(U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

General Shunji Izutsu (middle), Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, stands with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (left), Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. Jody Merritt (right), mobilization assistant to the CFSCC commander, in front of the CFSCC and 30th Space Wing headquarters building on April 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During this visit Gen. Izutsu received briefings on the CFSCC and Combined Space Operations Center missions, as well as toured the range operations and launch control centers on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

